Anil Nayak: Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe

Not Available

Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe is a single by Indian recording artist Anil Nayak. The pop ballad was released by international label Routenote and Gifty Haber Entertainment on 19 April 2020 as a single from the soundtrack Indian as a digital download. "Dekha Hai Jabse Tujhe" is a love-inspired balled that details the protagonist is mourning over her deceased lover. This song has been sung and written by Anil, he has also composed it. Anil Nayak used mainly multiple instruments, including the sarod, piano, drum kick and acoustic guitar to give the song the "right amount of dream talk and soul feel". The song received positive reviews from his fans. Ever since you saw the song written and composed by Anil Nayak in the twelfth standard, it is the first song written and composed by him. This song reflects one-sided love