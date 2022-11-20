Anima State

Not Available

Pakistan - present day, a Stranger in a bandaged mask embarks upon a random killing spree with a gun. After shooting eight people dead, he realizes that nobody seems to care about what he is doing. So he gets onto a TV show with a plan to kill himself live on air. A Filmmaker emerges from this dream, with no mask, gun or dead people. Just a camera in his hand. Then his real troubles begin. Persecuted, paranoid and on the run, the filmmaker becomes confused whether he is still trapped in his dream, or whether Pakistan itself might have lost grip on reality.