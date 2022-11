Not Available

Jim Henson's "Animal Jam" is a colorful, live-action music and dance show for preschool-aged youngsters. Endearing puppets guide viewers through a series of songs, dances and footage of real animals, providing kids with enhanced movement and creativity skills. This video includes the episodes "A Hug a Day," in which Waffle aims to create an oversized hug for Mom, and "Not So Lost in Space," where Edi and Waffle learn about personal space.