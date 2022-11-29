Animal Kingdom: Great Are Thy Works

Not Available

It has been said that the wisest of human engineers could not improve the control system found in the tail of a common squirrel. Similar statements can be made while observing the inhabitants of any pond, field or wilderness. God has left his indelible signature on every member of the animal kingdom with which we share this planet. As you view this video, you will be amazed at the mysterious migrations of the Pacific salmon and the monarch butterfly's annual 2,000 mile journey from Canada to Mexico. You will visit the inside of a honeycomb to learn the language of bees. Watch spiders spin webs stronger than steel. Throughout the animal kingdom, God's provision and craftsmanship are widely displayed.