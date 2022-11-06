Animal Life for Children - All About Animal Life Cycles

Not Available

From tadpole to frog, caterpillar to butterfly and pup to wolf, children will learn about the life cycles of animals, the different stages of development and the average life spans of a variety of creatures. A fun, hands-on experiment is included. Part of the multivolume Animal Life for Children Video Series in the Schlessinger Science Library. Part of the Schlessinger Science Library for Children Collection. This title correlates to the National Science Education Standards for Life Science -- characteristics of organisms, life cycles of organisms and organisms & environments. A teacher's guide is included and available online.