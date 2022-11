Not Available

Africa is full of wild animals. Follow lions as they move in the brush. See elephants use their trunks to wash and eat. Find out why giraffes look through treetops and meerkats pop out of the ground! Travel to Australia to meet the Koala, kangaroo, and more. And we can't forget to visit Asia, the biggest continent, home to apes, giant pandas, rhino, and the largest cat in the World.