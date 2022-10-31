Animal Rental

Not Available

By the year 2078, all animal species from the rain forest had become extinct. Only genetic samples of such species remained, stored and patented by big commercial Labs. Aiming at preserving this genetic material near its natural habitat, these Labs created a controversial project, "Zootizens", implanting such genes in the bodies of Central American citizens who were willing to be host organisms in exchange of a package of social benefits. The animation shows, documentary-style, interviews with such hybrid citizens (a Sloth, a Tapir, a forest Frog and a Glyptodon) as they tell the ups and downs of their experiences with the project.