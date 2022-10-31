Not Available

A classic series of 52 x 5-minute poems, affectionately narrated by the late Sir Nigel Hawthorne in the UK and re-voiced for Disney in the USA by Alan Marriott. The ANIMAL STORIES run like modern-day Aesop Fables and tell us all about a Penguin who can't fly, a Leopard who wants to change his spots, a Fly who learns how to read and many more. These stories are conveyed as humorous rhyming couplets. Simple, fresh and lots of fun, Animal Stories takes a humorous look at the lives, loves and concerns of the animal kingdom, viewed from a child's perspective. Each episode of this colorful series, centers on a different animal and asks a question about an aspect of life that all children can relate to... What is life like for a Penguin who can't fly, a Pig who thinks he's too fat or a Frog who discovers his wife is expecting thousands of children!? What do you do if you're a Dog that's got bad breath? Produced by Collingwood O'Hare Entertainment Ltd.