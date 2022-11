Not Available

Produced in England and aired on the Disney Channel, this award-winning animated series helps children learn valuable life lessons in a fun and educational way. Aimed at preschoolers, "Animals Ahoy" follows the goofy misadventures of a group of animal friends -- from bears to birds to bugs -- as they learn about friendship, good manners, self-reliance and more. Nigel Hawthorne narrates -- in rhyming couplets, no less.