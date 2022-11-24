Not Available

ANIMALAND consists of nine (9) animal stories, which might be compared to the characterizations and style of "Bambi". Lost for nearly fifty years, this collection contains nine animated short stories produced and directed by David Hand, one of the creative talents behind such legendary Disney features as "Snow White" and "Fantasia." Available for the first time in the U.S., and filled with lovable animated characters, this historic video collection features such endearing titles as: "The Ostrich," "Ginger Nutt's Forest Dragon" and "The Lion."