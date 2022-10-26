Not Available

Animals

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

T&C Pictures

Syd Jarrett is an unsuspecting, down-and-out man in a washed-up hick town who gets pulled into a sub-culture of blood-hungry creatures. He encounters Vic, a renegade whose animal instincts are stronger than his human ones. As things begin to get even worse, Jarrett realizes that his best chance for happiness, and survival, lies in his true love for Jane.

Cast

Marc BlucasJarrett
Naveen AndrewsVic
Nicki AycoxNora
Eva Amurri MartinoJane
Andy ComeauJules
Bart JohnsonVaughn

View Full Cast >

Images