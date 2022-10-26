Syd Jarrett is an unsuspecting, down-and-out man in a washed-up hick town who gets pulled into a sub-culture of blood-hungry creatures. He encounters Vic, a renegade whose animal instincts are stronger than his human ones. As things begin to get even worse, Jarrett realizes that his best chance for happiness, and survival, lies in his true love for Jane.
|Marc Blucas
|Jarrett
|Naveen Andrews
|Vic
|Nicki Aycox
|Nora
|Eva Amurri Martino
|Jane
|Andy Comeau
|Jules
|Bart Johnson
|Vaughn
