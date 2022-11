Not Available

A continuous stream of animals from bison to splinters of fishes. "[A] serenely beautiful ... study of animal life in continual movement - bees swarming, birds in flight, deer running. Photographed in high-contrast black and white, ANIMALS RUNNING is like a series of engravings come to life and its sense of delicacy is heightened by what sounds like rippling xylophone sounds." - Kevin Thomas, The Los Angeles Times