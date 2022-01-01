Not Available

This two-disc package features a CD of five new songs and a DVD that brings together every Primus music video plus unreleased live performances and more. The CD/DVD Animals Should Not Try To Act Like People (Interscope Records), to be released October 7, 2003, finds After trailblazing their way through the alternative rock boom of the early 1990s, Primus took a four-year break after more than a decade together. In 2003 the original line-up of the band reconvened to test the waters, with spectacular results. This release celebrates their reunion by including every video from their halcyon days, as well as live material and behind the scenes footage.