Deck the halls with Yakko, Wakko, and Dot and you're guaranteed to have the most hilarious holidays ever! Everyone's gearing up for Santa's arrival, and that means they've got to be good...good and silly! Can you imagine a formally attired Wakko performing at the opera, a department store Santa Claus with feathers, or accidentally caroling on the 4th...of July?!? Animaniacs can...and do! They even put a "Dickens" of a twist on a classic holiday tale. And you'll appreciate your holiday gifts even more after enjoying a clever story about the ups and downs of a piece of gold wrapping paper. So join the entire Animaniacs bunch for Yuletide yuks and chuckles to keep you happy all year long.