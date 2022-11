Not Available

In this animated adventure for the whole family, Easter is right around the corner, and three rabbits -- Flip Rabbit, Bitsy Bunn, and Buck -- are looking forward to celebrating the holiday with their good friend, the Easter Bunny. But the Easter Bunny is nowhere to be found, and Flip and his pals learn that the Bunny has been abducted by the evil Beau Rat and his partner in crime, J.J. Can Flip, Bitsy, and Buck rescue the Easter Bunny in time to save the holiday?