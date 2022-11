Not Available

This collection contains two animated shorts based on novels by celebrated Japanese authors Michio Takeyama and Ishihara Shintaro. In "The Harp of Burma," the friends of a missing WWII soldier try to find out what happened. They soon come across a mysterious monk who indicates he may hold the key to the mystery. "Season of the Sun" finds a boxer and his girlfriend struggling to make their relationship work in late-1940s Japan.