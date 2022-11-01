Animated Hero Classics: Galileo

Not Available

Galileo Galilei (February 15, 1564-January 8, 1642) was an Italian physicist, astronomer, astrologer, and philosopher associated with the scientific revolution. In addition to discovering that the Earth revolves around the sun, Galileo is also credited for making improvements to the telescope and making the first systematic study of uniformly accelerated motion. Learn about Galileo's courage and ingenuity in this 30-minute animated educational DVD that teaches how his integrity led to a whole new universe of discovery and knowledge! Source: Nest Family Learning