Animated Hero Classics: George Washington

The young George Washington has to do much to take care of his family. Good with math and numbers, Washington becomes a surveyor. As a youth, Washington was close to his half-brother Lawrence. When Lawrence dies, George inherits Lawrence's land and home at Mount Vernon. George Washington is elected to the Continental Congress, and when fighting breaks out between England and the colonies at Lexington, the Congress names Washington commander of the new Continental Army. Washington is not sure he is up to the task, but he loyally accepts the Commission. At first the British win easy victories over the colonial army and capture New York City. But Washington turns into a great leader. He rallies his troops, and takes his army across the Delaware River on Christmas Eve, surprising the British and winning important victories...