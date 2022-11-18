Animated Hero Classics - Joan of Arc

Not Available

As a young girl, Joan lived in the French countryside. One day, she heard voices from heaven talking to her. The voices told Joan that she was called to help fight for the freedom of France. They also told her that Prince Charles was to be anointed and crowned the rightful king of France. Joan went to see Prince Charles but the Prince said to send her away. The warrior, Le Hire, reminded Charles of a prophesy that said a young maiden would save France. Prince Charles agreed to see Joan but planned to prove that she was a fake. Charles switched clothes with his tailor and hid in the crowd of people when Joan entered the room. He believed if Joan had special powers, she would be able to identify him. Joan was not fooled and she quickly bowed before him. The Prince was convinced so he made her a commander in his army. Under Joan's command new supplies and soldiers made it into Orleans and the English fled. Talbot, the leader of the English military, believed Joan must be a witch ...