Leonardo di ser Piero da Vinci (April 15, 1452-May 2, 1519) was an Italian scientist, mathematician, engineer, inventor, anatomist, painter, sculptor, musician, and writer. Although revered as one of the greatest painters of all time, da Vinci also excelled in the field of engineering, conceptually inventing a helicopter, a tank, a calculator, the use of concentrated solar power, an elementary theory of plate tectonics, the double hull, and much more!