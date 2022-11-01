Animated Hero Classics: Pocahontas

Not Available

Pocahontas (c. 1595-March 21, 1617) was the daughter of Native American Chief Powhatan. At a young age, Pocahontas befriended the settlers at Jamestown, and her courage helped to save them from starvation and exposure. Captain John Smith, one of the leading colonists at Jamestown, was a dear friend to Pocahontas. When he was captured by a group of Powhatan, Pocahontas rushed to his aid. She intervened bravely on more than one occasion and saved the settlers' lives, bringing peace between two very different groups.