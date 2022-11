Not Available

The King is Born is the classic story of the birth of Jesus. Beginning with Gabriel announcing God’s blessed plan for Mary, this video brings all the elements of this timeless story to life. Journey with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and witness the humble birth of our Savior together with the shepherds. The cunning plan of King Herod does not deceive the devoted wise men, but ultimately it is the Angel who intercedes to warn Joseph and Mary to flee into Egypt.