Animation Seisaku Shinkō Kuromi-chan: Nippon no Anime wa Watashi ga Tsukuru! 2

Following Studio Petit's popularity for Time Journey's, the crew is now faced with 3 anime at the same time. Rushing to fill the quotas, the owner of Studio Petit hires Takashimadaira, a veteran producer to help Kuromi. However, all Takashimadaira cares about is making deadlines, severely hurting the quality of the images. Shihonmatsu, who has been helping Kuromi, gets angry at the new producer and leaves, leaving Kuromi with a difficult choice: to choose between the quality or the deadline.