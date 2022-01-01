Animelo Summer Live 2010

Not Available

Features footage of 2010 animelo concert held on August 28, 2010 at Saitama Super Arena with 50 000 people! This concert runs for two days and features 53 artists total. Animelo performers are singers and voice actors that specialize in singing anime or game theme songs. The performers are not necessarily under the same record label. Animelo's performers are often called Anisama Friends, and are represented by famous anisong singer and Animelo producer Masami Okui. The highlights of Animelo concerts are the collaboration between the performers. Animelo has a different theme song for each year, which is sung by all performers in the end of the concert.