Aniol ciemnosci

Not Available

Lyn becomes a prostitute to try and save enough money to get her daughter and eye operation to cure her from her blindness. She is beaten up by her pimp and that is when Michael, the kickboxer comes across her path after a bad fight. He rescues her and she takes him in and looks after him while he heals. In the process they begin to like each other and Michael is drawn to the mother and daughter as his own wife and child were murdered several years earlier by the bad guys. He decides to do one last kick boxing tournament to raise the money that Lyn needs to pay for the operation, but in the meantime the baddies want payback and kidnap the daughter.