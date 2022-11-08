1987

Anita - Dances of Vice

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1987

Studio

Not Available

In modern-day Berlin (1987), Frau Kutowski goes insane, believing herself to be the (real-life) notorious Anita Berber, a nude art dancer/drug addict/scandalous figure of post-WWI Berlin. (Berber died of tuberculosis in 1928, having achieved significant success and recognition throughout the dance world.) Frau Kutowski is placed in a mental hospital, where in her own mind she acts out Berber's final days, including in her fantasies the hospital's staff and patients, to represent Anita's friends and associates.

Cast

Lotti HuberFrau Kutowski / Anita Berber
Eva-Maria KurzPatientin / Rosa Luxemburg

View Full Cast >

Images