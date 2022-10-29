Not Available

In the vein of MEET THE PARENTS and GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER, ANITA HO follows down-on-his-luck Harry Ho, who finally decides to propose to his girlfriend, Anita, on her 30th birthday. But when Anita decides to spend her birthday in Las Vegas with her entire family - who has never met Harry - the fireworks begin! Unbeknownst to the young couple, Anita's traditional Chinese parents have a nice Chinese doctor in mind for Anita, and they don't approve of Harry, an unpaid Korean writer.