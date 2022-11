Not Available

Celebrated jazz vocalist Anita O'Day, known for her inventive improvisational style and rhythmic instincts, puts on a swinging performance in this vintage 1963 concert filmed in Tokyo. Songs include "Boogie Blues," "Trav'lin' Light," "Honeysuckle Rose," "Avalon," "Bewitched," "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To," "Night and Day," "Let's Fall in Love," "Sweet Georgia Brown," "Tea for Two" and more.