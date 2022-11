Not Available

Mixing musical comedy with an inspirational message, stand-up comic Anita Renfroe mines motherhood for beaucoup laughs, holding forth on maternity clothing, prenatal visits, Botox, the Lactation Fairy and more. Her electrifying live show features her hit bit "Momisms," in which the prodigious performer takes three minutes to recount everything a mom says in 24 hours -- all to the tune of the "William Tell" Overture.