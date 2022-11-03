Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava

Not Available

The film follows brothers Chettan Bava (Narendra Prasad) and Aniyan Bava (Rajan P. Dev), and their driver Premachandran (Jayaram) with whom the daughters of both the Bavas fall in love. This makes the Bavas enemies and it becomes their issue of pride on who will marry Premachandran. On top of this includes Sundaran (Prem Kumar) trying to take Premachandran down.