Aniyathipraavu

Aniyathipravu movie is a wonderful love story.Mini (Shalini) who is the apple of her mother's (KPAC Lalitha) and three brothers (Janardhan,Cochin Haneefa and Shajin)eye. She falls in love with Suddhi (Kunchacko Boban). But when her brothers know about it,hell beaks loose in both the houses.The lovers elope with the help of some friends.But when they are going to get married,they have a small talk and realise that the best thing they can do to prove their love is to go back to their parents.