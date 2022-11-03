Not Available

Vijay Agnihotri is a wealthy, spoilt man who lives with his mother in the city of Mumbai. His mother has allowed him everything and more than that he wants. One day on a mishap Vijay manages to reach up with an air-hostess named Shivani Chopra, he immediately falls head over heels in love with Shivani. He tells his mother about his love, and his mother agrees to get him married, on there way to Shivani's house they get a nasty shock for Shivani had get married to Ashok Chopra, an air-line pilot. Vijay is unable to accept this proposal and continues to persuade Shivani to marry him. He even destroys Shivani's family and has her sent to jail. When Shivani is released from jail she plans to take revenge from Vijay and to make him account for all his sins.