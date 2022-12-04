Anjaan Raahen

Not Available

Anand (Feroz Khan) is a London returned teacher who has sought employment in a local school in India. His co-teachers are Geeta (Asha Parekh), Girdharilal (Jankidas), Pandey (Asit Sen), Lalita (Lalita Kumari), and Principal (Brahm Bhardwaj). Anand's students, though fairly mature, lack sex education, and he discusses this at length with the other teachers and the Principal, and he is met with opposition. Anand is attracted to Geeta, but Geeta shows no interest in him. Several female students are attracted to Anand. Anand naively is openly friendly with all his students, however, Anand faces trouble when one of his female students becomes pregnant, and he is accused of raping her.