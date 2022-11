Not Available

DCP Paramaguru (Ajith) an efficient police officer who fights with the scum of the society. He later masquerades as a thief to infiltrate into the underworld. The bad guys are surprised to find that Paramguru is the DCP, out to get them. So they all gang up against him. In this process a thrilling encounter takes place between the good and the evil. Paramaguru is helped in his fight against injustice by Divya (Meera Jasmine) who falls in love with him.