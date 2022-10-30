Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Not Available

Former Raiders cheerleader turned stand-up comedienne, Anjelah Johnson has been dazzling audiences on the big screen, on television and during her live performances across America with her hysterical characters and ironic humor. With a huge female following and the ability to cross over to both Mid-western mainstream and Hispanic fan-bases, Anjelah's new show leaves you smiling after an evening full of belly-laughs. A new comic super-star has emerged. This side splitting release from stand-up comedian and former Oakland Raiders cheerleader Anjelah Johnson captures a live performance by the funnywoman, recorded live in hometown of San Jose.