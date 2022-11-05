Ankhon Mein Tum Ho

Not Available

Prem Kapoor lives a wealthy life-style with his grandfather, as his parents had passed away in a plane crash when he was a child. Since that day his grandfather had nothing but regret as he had refused to listen to his astrologer who had warned him that travel will endanger their lives. Now he always consults his astrologer on any important matter. When Prem introduces him to Pooja, he approves of her instantly, but when his astrologer informs him that Pooja's is quite unworthy of the Kapoor as she will eventually murder her husband within 12 months of their marriage. As a result, Prem and Pooja are unable to marry, and soon Prem comes to know that Pooja has married another wealthy man named Pratap Burman. Then a year later, Pooja is arrested for the deaths of Mohan, Pratap's uncle, and his mother, Mrs. Burman, and Pratap has barely escaped an attempt on his life.