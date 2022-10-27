Anna is a 1951 Italian drama film directed by Alberto Lattuada and starring the same trio as Bitter Rice: Silvana Mangano as Anna, the sinner who becomes a nun; Raf Vallone as Andrea, the rich man who loves her; and Vittorio Gassman as Vittorio, the wicked waiter who sets Anna on a dangerous path. Silvana Mangano's real sister, Patrizia Mangano, acts as Anna's sister on the film. Sophia Loren has got a small uncredited role as a nightclub assistant. Future film directors Franco Brusati and Dino Risi cowrote the script. [Wikipedia]
|Raf Vallone
|Andrea
|Gaby Morlay
|Mutter Oberin
|Jacques Dumesnil
|Professor Ferri
|Vittorio Gassman
|Vittorio
|Piero Lulli
|Dr. Manzi
|Sophia Loren
|Vittorios Assistentin
