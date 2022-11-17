Anna, a very personal assistant

Not Available

For the past few months, Anna has been employed as a secretary in a Parisian start-up. Here the staff work in uniform and are trained to respond to all of the desires of their employers. Anna tells how she became the mistress of a company executive , by fucking in the stockroom and offering herself to three of his colleagues. She goes over all of the gossip of the firm, the secretaries who arouse their boss, two others who want to share the same man by pretending to be lesbians before sharing his dick. She also talks about the photocopiers, where a brunette readjusts her stockings before doing a torrid striptease for one of the bosses.