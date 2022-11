Not Available

The story is very unusual and partly awkward. The two main people in the story are Anna, a young girl (played by Hertha Thiele), who is thought of having the ability to heal people mysteriously. Elisabeth, played by Darathea Wieck, is a young - middle aged aristocratic woman, that is disabled and puts all her hopes in meeting Anna and having her disability heal by her. A strange ambivalent relationship develops between the two women, and just one of them survives.