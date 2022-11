Not Available

Kids learn valuable life lessons about honesty, friendship, responsibility and more in this collection of 10 episodes from the Family Channel children's series filled with music, fun and a mix of live-action puppets and animated scenery. Enter the world of mischievous 6-year-old Anna Banana, her mother, brother Dweezle, friend Muffin and teacher Miz Mizerie as they laugh and learn together. Episodes include "Big Secret," "Birthday Cake" and more.