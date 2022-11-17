Not Available

Major actress of the New Wave, Anna Karina is bound to the great renewal of cinema in the 60’s. Her companion in life, revisits the story of her life. The film integrates her portrait in the story of her time, but is also a love letter to the woman that shares his life since over 20 years. Dennis Berry revisits the story of her memories with Jean-Luc Godard and the great directors she knew, her memorable meeting with Serge Gainsbourg, and also, more recently, her singer career. With a gaze halfway between mischief and severity, the New Wave's Danish muse embodied a new feminity – deeply linked with women's liberation.