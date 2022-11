Not Available

When Count Almaviva (Bo Skovhus) makes a play for fetching chambermaid Susanna (portrayed by acclaimed Russian soprano Anna Netrebko), she teams with his wife (Dorothea Röschmann) and unassuming valet Figaro (Ildebrando D'Arcangelo) to teach the nobleman a lesson. This superb Salzburg Festival production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's comic opera features maestro Nikolaus Harnoncourt conducting the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.