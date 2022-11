Not Available

Since her thrilling, 1995 debut at the San Francisco Opera, soprano Anna Netrebko has starred with opera companies and orchestras worldwide. This video gathers some of her best moments in excerpts from Giacomo Puccini's "La Boheme"; Charles Francois Gounod's "Faust"; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Don Giovanni"; Vincenzo Bellini's "La Sonnambula"; and Antonin Dvorak's "Rusalka." Also included are interviews with Netrebko and her colleagues.