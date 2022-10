Not Available

Anna Pavlova, Russian party queen, embodies the brutal happiness and tragedy of the Berlin party generation of our times. Lost on the edge of insanity and rare poetical lucidity, wandering alone through the streets of Berlin, she shows us the side of the party world that we rarely see. An anti-hero of civilized society, her existence is a desperate attempt to live in never-ending happiness, in order not to see the world that begins when the party music ends.