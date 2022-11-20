Not Available

It was many and many a year ago, In a kingdom by the sea, That a maiden there lived whom you may know By the name of Annabel Lee; And this maiden she lived with no other thought than to love and be loved by me . . . ." And so begins one of the most famous and haunting poems from the enigmatic mind of one of literature's most prolific dark poets, Edgar Allan Poe. This chilling classic adapted for a 21st-century audience. EDGAR ALLAN POE'S 'ANNABEL LEE' tells the story of Jack Blythe, an artist who rents a summer house in a quiet beach town to find creative inspiration. He gets more than he bargained for when he meets a beautiful but hauntingly mysterious woman who offers to be his subject for a painting. When Jack discovers that his seductive stranger resembles a woman presumed dead for 18 years, he becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth. Soon, Jack is caught up in a terrifying struggle that will unravel an unsolvable mystery and reveal a horrific secret