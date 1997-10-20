1997

Annabelle's Wish

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1997

Studio

Hallmark Entertainment

A lovable calf named Annabelle born on Christmas Eve has a very special wish... to fly like one of Santa's reindeer. Based on the farm legend that Santa gives voices to the animals for one day each year, this tender tale of friendship and compassion begins when Annabelle makes friends with Billy, a young boy who cannot talk, and a friendly bunch of barnyard animals. Together they contend with Billy's mean aunt and the bullies in the neighborhood. Annabelle shows everyone the true meaning of Christmas by making one very special wish come true.

Cast

Kath SoucieAnnabelle (voice)
Aria Noelle CurzonChild Emily (voice)
Jerry Van DykeGrandpa Baker (voice)
Jennifer DarlingStar (voice)
Jerry HouserSlim (voice)
Steve MackallOwliver (voice)

