A cinematic version of the life of famous Indian saint-poet, Annamayya. Annamayya (Telugu: అన్నమయ్య) is a 1997 Tollywood film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan, Mohan Babu, and Roja. The music director is Keeravani. It is the cinematic of life of the famous composer, Annamacharya.