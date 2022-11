Not Available

After a gymnastics accident leaves her paraplegic, 18-year-old Anna Morgan returns to high school. Because of time lost due to her injury and rehab, she is repeating her junior year, with her sister Beth. The film covers her adjustments to her new life, and her classmates' problems in dealing with her wheelchair. In a series of small vignettes, it also gives a picture of her family, good and bad, and her parents' efforts to support their kids while dealing with their own fears.