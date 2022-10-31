Not Available

Annavaram (Pawan Kalyan) has a lot of attachment with his sister Varam (Sandhya). He wants to see his sister trouble free even after marriage and hence wanted to get her married to a city guy who has all the facilities like mixie, grinder, gas stove, running water and such facilities. True to his taste, Annavaram marries Varam to a guy (Shiva Balaji) who stays in Hyderabad. In order to leave her at her husband's place, Annavaram drops Varam in Hyderabad. Aishwarya (Asin Thottumkal) is the neighbour of Varam's husband who is chirpy and moves very close with everyone without any inhibition. During his stay, Annavaram finds that the city is full of goons and his brother-in-law pacifies him not to take everything to head and one should have the adjustment mentality to stay in the city.