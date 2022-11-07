Not Available

Five pages of Anne Frank's famous diary were ripped from its binding and went undiscovered until decades later. Anne Frank: The Missing Chapter tells the story of these missing pages, how they were found and what they reveal about Anne's life. The page's contents contain major revelations about the person who betrayed the Franks and the state of Anne's parents' marriage. A fascinating look at a little girl's life who for many, put a face on an unimaginably horrific historic event.